Lidl announces plans for new Hampshire stores including in Portsmouth, Havant, Gosport, Fareham and Emsworth
Lidl GB has unveiled its wish list of locations for potential new stores in the South, from Bracknell to Guildford and Portsmouth to Southampton. It comes as the discounter announces plans to open hundreds of new stores across the country, creating thousands of new jobs. To mark its 30th anniversary, the chain has announced a wishlist of “site requirements” which could see new supermarkets appear. Among the list of locations in the south of England are:
The update follows a year of significant investment in its infrastructure to further strengthen operations, during which Lidl opened its largest global warehouse in Luton.
New store openings will see Lidl reach thousands of additional households across the country and grow its record high market share further.
Richard Taylor, Lidl GB Chief Development Officer, commented: “Having fortified our infrastructure with significant investments like Luton, which is the largest warehouse in the Lidl world, we're proud to have achieved record market share this month. We have also been the fastest growing bricks and mortar supermarket for the past seven months in a row. With an exceptional store network and our laser focus on operational excellence, we’re welcoming more customers through our doors than ever before, which positions us perfectly for continued expansion.
“As we celebrate our 30th year, our commitment to ensuring that all households across the country have access to high quality produce at affordable prices is stronger than ever. We’re planning to open hundreds of new Lidl stores but ultimately see no ceiling on our ambition or growth potential. This is why we’re continuing to invest in new locations whilst exploring innovative routes to expansion. As we look ahead, we’re excited to welcome even more new shoppers to our existing stores, as well as those we’re planning to open across the country in the coming months and years.”
