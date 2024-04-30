Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Lidl GB has unveiled its wish list of locations for potential new stores in the South, from Bracknell to Guildford and Portsmouth to Southampton. It comes as the discounter announces plans to open hundreds of new stores across the country, creating thousands of new jobs. To mark its 30th anniversary, the chain has announced a wishlist of “site requirements” which could see new supermarkets appear. Among the list of locations in the south of England are:

Read More Purbrook pictures show groundwork for Lidl supermarket as new store coming to Havant near Leigh Park site

Cowplain/Hordean

Emsworth

Fareham

Fareham - North

Fareham - Segensworth

Gosport

Petersfield

Portsmouth - Central/ West

Portsmouth - Farlington

Winchester - Town Centre/ Easton Lane

Winchester - West Badgers Farm

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

New store openings will see Lidl reach thousands of additional households across the country and grow its record high market share further.

Richard Taylor, Lidl GB Chief Development Officer, commented: “Having fortified our infrastructure with significant investments like Luton, which is the largest warehouse in the Lidl world, we're proud to have achieved record market share this month. We have also been the fastest growing bricks and mortar supermarket for the past seven months in a row. With an exceptional store network and our laser focus on operational excellence, we’re welcoming more customers through our doors than ever before, which positions us perfectly for continued expansion.

Read More Waterlooville regeneration: What should happen to empty Waitrose supermarket building according to our readers