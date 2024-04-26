Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A new 1,256 square meter Lidl shop is set to be built on land west of the B&Q on Purbrook Way, Purbrook - despite the chain already having a supermarket less than a mile and a half away in Leigh Park. Pictures from the site show that the ground has been levelled ahead of construction. It is not yest known when further work will commence, but Lidl has been approached for comment.

The site of a new Lidl which is set to be constructed in Purbrook.

During a planning committee meeting in 2022, a spokesperson for the the company says it will bring 40 new jobs into the borough of Havant. The planning application received 52 comments from the public of which 16 objected, the main point of contention being the new store’s proximity to the Leigh Park Lidl.

In a written deputation, councillor Tim Pike, cabinet lead for Levelling-Up said: “On the face of it, it seems perverse to be building a new supermarket on a green field site when there are two empty supermarkets within a reasonable distance - former Tesco in Leigh Park, and a former Waitrose in Waterlooville. It would be helpful for the committee to examine in detail the sequential test to ensure that all avenues have been pursued to reuse empty buildings before using a green field site. It is of obvious concern to residents and retailers that this application will create another out-of-town supermarket putting further pressure on our town centre businesses.”