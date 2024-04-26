Purbrook pictures show groundwork for Lidl supermarket as new store coming to Havant near Leigh Park site
A new 1,256 square meter Lidl shop is set to be built on land west of the B&Q on Purbrook Way, Purbrook - despite the chain already having a supermarket less than a mile and a half away in Leigh Park. Pictures from the site show that the ground has been levelled ahead of construction. It is not yest known when further work will commence, but Lidl has been approached for comment.
During a planning committee meeting in 2022, a spokesperson for the the company says it will bring 40 new jobs into the borough of Havant. The planning application received 52 comments from the public of which 16 objected, the main point of contention being the new store’s proximity to the Leigh Park Lidl.
In a written deputation, councillor Tim Pike, cabinet lead for Levelling-Up said: “On the face of it, it seems perverse to be building a new supermarket on a green field site when there are two empty supermarkets within a reasonable distance - former Tesco in Leigh Park, and a former Waitrose in Waterlooville. It would be helpful for the committee to examine in detail the sequential test to ensure that all avenues have been pursued to reuse empty buildings before using a green field site. It is of obvious concern to residents and retailers that this application will create another out-of-town supermarket putting further pressure on our town centre businesses.”
There are already Lidl stores in Goldsmith Avenue, Southsea; Norway Road, Hilsea; London Road, North End; Ocean Retail Park, Portsmouth; Manor Road, Hayling Island; Somborne Drive, Leigh Park; London Road, Cowplain; Elettra Avenue, Waterlooville; Forton Road and Fareham Road in Gosport; Newgate Lane, Fareham; Southampton Road, Portchester and in Whiteley.
