Lidl stores in Cowplain and Gosport will be closing this Sunday, May 28. The popular discounter said the London Road location, which has been operational for over 20 years, was ‘no longer fit for purpose’.

Employees at the supermarket would be redeployed if possible. A Lidl spokeswoman added that shoppers could still access the Elettra Avenue outlet.

Picture: Google Street View.

The German supermarket giant’s Gosport store in Forton Road has been open for over 25 years, but a newer shop in Fareham Road paved the way for its closure. Despite closing a number of stores, Lidl is eyeing up expansion plans due to its recent success.