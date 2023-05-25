News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
TikToker ‘Mizzy’ set to appear in court over prank TikTok videos
Tragedy as 2 young people drown in lake
Girl, 19, found after ‘extremely out of character’ disappearance
Tina Turner dead: Music legend dies at the age of 83
Love Island 2023 summer series start date confirmed by ITV
Warning for dog walkers after woman bitten by adder

Lidl: Two beloved supermarkets to close in Cowplain and Gosport this week - here's when

Two popular supermarkets will be shutting their doors this week.
By Freddie Webb
Published 25th May 2023, 14:48 BST- 1 min read

Lidl stores in Cowplain and Gosport will be closing this Sunday, May 28. The popular discounter said the London Road location, which has been operational for over 20 years, was ‘no longer fit for purpose’.

Employees at the supermarket would be redeployed if possible. A Lidl spokeswoman added that shoppers could still access the Elettra Avenue outlet.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

NOW READ: Cowplain store to close

The Lidl supermarkets in London Road, Cowplain, and Forton Road, Gosport, will be shutting on May 28. Picture: Google Street View.The Lidl supermarkets in London Road, Cowplain, and Forton Road, Gosport, will be shutting on May 28. Picture: Google Street View.
The Lidl supermarkets in London Road, Cowplain, and Forton Road, Gosport, will be shutting on May 28. Picture: Google Street View.
Most Popular

The German supermarket giant’s Gosport store in Forton Road has been open for over 25 years, but a newer shop in Fareham Road paved the way for its closure. Despite closing a number of stores, Lidl is eyeing up expansion plans due to its recent success.

Sales have soared by 26 per cent as over 50 shops were opened last year – 15 were also launched in the past three months. Ryan McDonnell, Lidl GB CEO, said the business is working tirelessly to make sure everyone has access to a local store.

Related topics:LidlGosportLondon RoadEmployees