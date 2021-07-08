LiveLive updates from the Business Excellence Awards 2021 in Portsmouth
The much anticipated return of the Business Excellence Awards is taking place tonight.
Due to the pandemic, the event was postponed until July 8 instead of its usual February slot.
But finally the night is upon us and there is much excitement at Portsmouth Guildhall.
The ceremony is taking place and honours will be handed out across 15 different categories.
These range from apprentices up to lifetime achievements, from start up businesses to large.
Tickets have been strictly limited, due to Covid restrictions, but if you are unable to attend the event, you can follow along in our live blog throughout tonight.
We will be bringing you all the latest updates as well as photos during the event.
There is also a livestream taking place on our Facebook page from 9pm, in collaboration with Giant Leap. Make sure to tune in!
Follow our live blog below for all the updates.
Latest updates from the Business Excellence Awards 2021
Last updated: Thursday, 08 July, 2021, 20:03
- The awards are taking place tonight
- Event is being held at Portsmouth Guildhall
- Honours will be handed out over 15 categories
First pictures from inside the Guildhall
The guests have arrived and the Business Excellence Awards 2021 are underway - first up there is a meal for the attendees, before the awards ceremony begins at around 9.15pm.
Here are some of our first images of guests inside the Guildhall tonight!
Don’t forget our special 16-page shortlist e-mag
Back when we announced the shortlist, The News also released a special e-mag to go along with it.
To get you in the spirts before the winners are announced, you can read the 16 page supplement that appeared in The News by clicking this link here.
Who is on the shortlist?
Back in June, we announced the shortlist for the Business Excellent Awards 2021.
Split over 15 different categories, from apprentices up to lifetime achievements, from start up businesses to large.
More than 150 applications were received and these were then whittled down to the shortlist by our expert judges.
Find out all of the businesses on the shortlist by clicking this link here.
Hello and welcome!
The Business Excellence Awards is slightly different in 2021, due to the on-going Covid pandemic and the associated restrictions.
So if you are not able to attend, you can follow along throughout the evening in our live blog!
Check back for all the latest updates!