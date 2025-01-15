Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Lloyds reveals plans a close major office in Scotland, affecting 1,500 roles

It follows the earlier announcement of the closure of the Speke office in Liverpool

1,300 roles within Lloyds' consumer relationships divisions are under review

Hundreds of positions will be cut, but new roles will be created as part of the restructuring

The closures could impact customer service

One of the UK's largest financial institutions has announced plans to close another of its large offices , just hours after the announcement of a site closure in Liverpool.

Lloyds has revealed significant changes across its banking group, and has confirmed plans to close a second office in Scotland.

More than 1,000 roles are set to be affected as the group speeds up efforts to reduce costs and digitise operations.

The Accord union, which represents thousands of Lloyds workers, said that approximately 1,300 roles within the consumer relationships divisions are under review.

While hundreds of roles will be eliminated, new positions will be created as part of the restructuring. The final number of at-risk roles will be determined once the selection processes are completed.

A man passes the entrance to a Lloyds Banking Group office in the City of London (Photo: JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

Ged Nichols, the general secretary of Accord, said: “Accord has contacted every individual member who is impacted to offer support and advice.

“Our priorities are to ensure compulsory redundancies are minimised and that members who will leave the business receive the full redundancy compensation they’re entitled to under union agreements.”

Lloyds also confirmed plans to permanently close its Dunfermline office in Scotland next year.

Approximately 1,500 employees currently work at the Dunfermline location, and they will be given the option to either work from home or relocate to the Citymark building in Edinburgh.

Earlier today (January 15), it was announced that Lloyds is to close its office in Speke, Liverpool later this year. Approximately 500 staff members will be affected by this closure, with 80% working remotely being asked to work remotely when the building closes.

The Speke office, which primarily handled fraud and customer support services, has raised concerns about the impact on customers.

With 1,300 roles within its consumer relationships divisions also now under review, these closures may lead to changes in service delivery.

The group is likely to enhance its digital platforms to maintain service levels, but the full impact on customer experience will depend on how effectively these transitions are managed.

A spokesperson for Lloyds said: “To achieve the ambitious strategy we launched in February 2022 and deliver a better service to our customers, we are transforming our business.

“Making changes means not only creating new roles and upskilling colleagues in some parts of the business but also having to say goodbye to talented people who have been a part of the group’s success in the past.

“Where that is unfortunately the case, we will do everything we can to support them with the changes recently announced.”

