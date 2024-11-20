Local bookkeeping firm uses revolutionary app to help self employed

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A huge help to neurodivergent business owners

Simply Balanced Solutions are always looking for ways to make the lives of their clients easier which is why they have partnered with ClientWindow to offer WhatsApp as a way to communicate with our clients.

Everyone loves WhatsApp, we have found clients often prefer this to email in many cases – you can deal with it quickly. For clients it’s just like normal WhatsApp. For us the advantage is that the whole team can access the messages meaning that someone can always respond. It's better than regular WhatsApp as the whole team have access to the messages, they are not on our personal phones making it more secure and can be actioned by anyone. Therefore if a team member is off sick or unavailable, other members can respond accordingly.

Another great benefit is clients can submit their receipts via WhatsApp – no more lost paperwork or having to login to different apps to upload receipts.

the team at Simply Balanced Solutions

This has proven very successful especially with small business owners who are neurodivergent. 65% of our neurodivergent clients said “They prefer to communicate with us via WhatsApp as opposed to a phone call or email.”

With an estimated 15-20% of the UK’s population being neurodivergent, the number of neurodiverse people starting their own businesses is increasing due to the challenges they face in employment.

Our founder Alison Edward said: “Having neurodiverse children meant that I became aware of the challenges my adult children face in the workplace and in entrepreneurship. With more and more people being diagnosed for conditions such as dyslexia, autism and ADHD I knew I had to make the lives of my clients easier. It’s the least we can do to be accessible. Our clients feel they are supported and we are confident that we can provide the service they deserve.”

ClientWindow integrates with email therefore requests and reminders to clients are seamlessly sent on automation.

Clients can take a photo of their receipts and send it via WhatsApp which makes life so much easier, especially for those who are on the road all day. No more looking for lost receipts and missing out on tax relief.

ClientWindow is offered to all of our clients at no additional charge.