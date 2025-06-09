Local Business 'gives massive input to our city', says Amanda Martin MP, as Carrington West celebrates National Award

Amanda Martin, MP for Portsmouth North, visited local recruitment company Carrington West following its recognition by The Sunday Times as one of the UK’s “Best Places to Work”.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking to the 108 strong team at Carrington West’s offices in Lakeside North Harbour, Ms Martin went on to congratulate the company on its success, and to highlight the important role local businesses play in inspiring the city’s school children as they navigate their way into the world of work.

Carrington West has been recognised as one of the Top 10 UK medium employer’s. Released digitally on May 23, and printed in The Sunday Times on May 25, the “Best Places to Work” is a highly regarded guide to the best employers across the country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For the first time, this year's survey also highlights the Best Places to Work in seven industry sectors: business & management services, hospitality, technology, construction & building materials, financial services, marketing & advertising and non-profit & charities. Carrington West has been recognised as the number one medium sized business in the business & management services sector in the UK.

Amanda Martin MP, (centre front) pictured with the team at Carrington West

The list is created in partnership with workplace engagement software provider, WorkL, and is based on responses to an anonymous survey completed by employees. The survey evaluates key areas including employee happiness, willingness to recommend their employer, feeling valued, supported, and provided with opportunities for growth. It also assesses the effectiveness of employee wellbeing programmes, reward and recognition, learning and development, and overall employee engagement.

James Fernandes, Carrington West Managing Director, commented: “We were thrilled that Amanda was able to help us celebrate this recognition, which is a testament to the resilience and dedication of our team, especially after a challenging 12 months for the recruitment sector and wider economy. While market conditions have been tough, we have remained committed to our values, supporting our people through uncertainty and maintaining a culture of trust and transparency.”

The accolade follows a year of navigating market fluctuations, with companies becoming more cautious in hiring and candidates seeking greater job security. Despite this, Carrington West has continued to prioritise employee wellbeing, maintaining its Investors in People Platinum accreditation and investing in people-centred initiatives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emily Christmas, Carrington West HR Manager, added, “The past year has not been without its hurdles, but we have focused on keeping our teams engaged and supported. By actively listening to employee feedback and adapting our practices, we have continued to build a workplace where people can thrive.”

Lord Mark Price, Founder of WorkL, said: “Many Congratulations to those featured in the 2025 Sunday Times Best Places to Work list, powered by WorkL. The recognised organisations lead the way in employee experience and will now benefit from improved retention and recruitment for the year ahead. WorkL are proud to power these awards and support organisations to measure employee experience and to retain and recruit the very best employees.”

Zoe Thomas, Editor of The Sunday Times Best Places to Work, said:"The Sunday Times Best Places to Work list is the UK’s biggest survey of employee engagement, compiled in partnership with workplace expert WorkL. Spanning a raft of sectors and located throughout the UK, the organisations in this year’s list range from innovative start-ups with a handful of employees to big multinational corporations staffed by thousands. These organisations know that happy employees are the superpower helping them thrive.”

The Sunday Times Best Places to Work 2025 employers have brought clever and inventive ideas to bear on their workforces. These are companies where staff have a spring in their step on Monday mornings and a willingness to go the extra mile.