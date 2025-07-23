Local community energy organisation raises £302,000 for rooftop solar installations in just 10 Days
The funds will support the installation of rooftop solar panels at three Hampshire sites:
• Hayling Island Sailing Club
• Britannia Reeves removals warehouse in Petersfield
• Energique Health & Fitness Centre, an Alton Town Council owned building
Together, the projects will generate approximately 270,000 kWh of clean electricity each year. That’s enough to power local buildings while cutting 54 tonnes of CO₂ annually, equivalent to planting 2,100 trees.
This pioneering share offer gave local people the opportunity to invest in their community’s renewable future while receiving a targeted annual return of up to 5.5%. All surplus revenue will be reinvested through a Community Benefit Fund, supporting future social, environmental and cultural projects across the South Downs.
“This incredible response shows the appetite for grassroots climate solutions,” said Catriona Cockburn, Founder and CEO of Energise South Downs. “We can’t wait to start installing and seeing the impact of these three rooftop solar installations, from decarbonisation to lower energy bills for our communities.”
The campaign featured support from Olympic gold medallist sailor Eilidh McIntyre and WWF Youth Ambassador Will Lall, highlighting the importance of solar in cutting emissions for future generations and inspiring wider civic action.
In a landmark example of community energy in action, surplus solar from the Britannia Reeves site will be shared with neighbouring Broadway Park, a community of over-50s, helping reduce bills and support the shift to clean energy.
The share offer attracted generous support from the South Downs National Park Trust and Co-operatives UK’s Community Shares Booster Fund.
James Winkworth, Director of Business Development and Growth at the South Downs National Park, said: “The driest spring on record, together with the hottest June, are stark reminders of our changing climate and the challenges we face. We need more innovative, community-based climate action on the ground and that’s exactly what this project is. It brings together local businesses to strengthen energy resilience and grow the region’s green economy, so we’re really pleased to be supporting it.”
Energise South Downs will continue developing community-led renewable energy projects, with more opportunities to get involved expected later this year.
To learn more about the project, visit https://esd.energy/share-offer-2025/