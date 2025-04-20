Local florist goes above and beyond for Easter

Garden whispers

Garden Whispers florist ran by Lora Houghton in Fareham has gone the extra mile to spread Easter cheer this year. Lora kindly went down to a local Fareham cemetery and left a box of fresh flowers for people to put on their loved ones graves as well as putting Easter gifts on children’s graves. The wonderful feedback from shocked people who were so grateful following Lora’s kind gesture.

Lora said: “I really wanted to do something kind and different, I could of dropped flowers to local businesses which I have done before, but I wanted to give to people who really miss their loved ones and I know certain times of the year can be more difficult.

"The emotional feedback I’ve had has been so lovely to see with many taking pictures."