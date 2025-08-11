Local florist teams up with charity organisation

Flowers by Moonstones - Fareham Florist, has partnered with The Eight Foundation, a local charity, to design a curated collection of bouquets and arrangements aimed at raising essential funds.

Sarah, owner of Flowers by Moonstones - Fareham Florist shares, “We’ve supported many charity events over the years by donating vouchers and bouquets. Previously, we selected a specific bouquet each month and donated the proceeds to a local charity of our choice.

However, this is our first official collaboration, and it was important to us to get it just right for the Eight Foundation. Fortunately, their colour scheme was a perfect match, allowing us to create a beautiful selection of flowers.”

The shop has also been trusted multiple time by corporate clients to decorate venues for major charity events, including those hosted by a national radio station. Sarah doesn't brag about these and on the whole is very humbled when asked to provide flowers for such events.

The Eight Posy - from the Eight Foundation range curated and supplied by Flowers by Moonstones - Fareham Florist.

For Sarah, who was born, raised, and continues to live within half a mile of the shop, the business is about more than just selling flowers. “It’s about being part of the local community,” she explains. “This is my neighbourhood - I grew up here, went to school here, even got into trouble here! When I was fifteen, the shop space was vacant, and I told my friend as we walked by, ‘One day, that will be my flower shop.’ After twenty years, being able to call it mine was been a dream come true. Giving back to the community makes it even more meaningful."

To still be trading twenty-years later during such troubling economic times is a testament to Sarah's hard work, determination and florist skills.

You can explore the wide range of flowers, including those supporting the Eight Foundation, at www.farehamflorists.co.uk.

Plans are already in motion to add more charities to their offerings, with Sarah hoping to launch a dedicated charity page on the website - something totally unique to Flowers by Moonstones; no other florist offers such a range.