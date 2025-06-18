Local full-fibre broadband provider toob connects over 8,000 homes in Portchester

Portsmouth-based full-fibre broadband provider, toob, invests £3m building its own infrastructure in Portchester and the surrounding area.

toob full-fibre broadband has announced over 8,000 homes in Portchester are now ready to connect to its ultrafast service. Investing over £3 million in state-of-the-art infrastructure for the Portchester area, toob offers residents symmetrical speeds of 900 Mbps, priced at £25 a month.

Different from traditional broadband, toob’s 100% full-fibre network uses fibre optic cable, running directly into properties to provide Portchester residents with faster connection speeds, improved reliability and local customer service.

After securing significant investment in 2023, toob has continued to expand its full-fibre network build across England, helping increase digital accessibility. This initial roll out in Portchester is just the beginning, with more homes to be added across the area over coming months.

toob offers a no in-contract price rise promise, meaning customers won’t be subject to costly price increases throughout their broadband contract. The full-fibre provider also offers a recently enhanced refer a friend programme, making it a great time for residents to review their existing contract and switch to better broadband.

In addition, toob was recently named fourth in The Sunday Times 100 Tech Britain’s fastest-growing private technology companies list and voted Best Value Broadband Provider by Broadband Genie.

Nick Parbutt, toob CEO and Founder, said:

"Releasing this first phase of toob’s network build in Portchester is another milestone for us and we’re really pleased to continue our investment within the local community.

“toob is committed to delivering fast, reliable broadband at an affordable price, and we look forward to connecting more homes across the area over the coming months.”