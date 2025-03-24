Local Funeral Directors raffling limousines for local school proms

Do you have a child in year 6 or year 11 who is having an end of year prom and still have not organised their transport?

Solent Funeral Services Lee On The Solent and Gosport are holding a raffle at both local branches with the chance to win a fantastic raffle prize for two lucky winners and five of their friends - a chauffer driven limousine ride to their end of year prom!

The limousines will be decorated in the winners school colour ribbon plus a few extra surprises inside.

Emma Erne, Funeral Director at Solent Funeral Services said: "We love supporting our local schools and other community groups and all proceeds raised from the raffle sale will be going back into supporting the community via local schools, charities or care homes'. 'If you would like to enter the raffle please visit either our Lee On Solent or Stoke Road branch were raffle tickets are being sold at £1.00 per strip for 5 numbers!"

One of our luxury limousines up for grabs

You can find Solent Funeral Services at 82-84 High Street, Lee On The Solent or at 109 Stoke Road, Gosport.

Winners will be drawn on Friday, May 30, live on the company's Facebook page via the link below - Good Luck!