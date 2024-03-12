Local Hair Salon achieves recognition after just two months in business

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Barnet Lodge, a hidden hair salon in the middle of Drayton, Portmouth, is excited to annouce that it has been shortlisted in the UK Hair and Beauty Awards 2024 in the Best New Salon category.

Chaniece said "I have won 4 awards previously as an individual hair designer and have always dreamed of owning my own salon, I achieved that in December 2023, The Barnet Lodge. Its a whole different emotion for your salon to be up for an award so early from my opening date. The results are in June so I have everything crossed I come back home with the award I have always dreamed of!"

The UK Hair and Beauty Awards community come together each year to celebrate the hair and beauty industry in style, The annual VIP Red Carpet evenet entails of a once-in-a-lifetime experience with celebrity guests, hosts and entertainment, and can only be attended by invitation only.

The UK Hair and Beauty Awards mission is to support businesses of all sizes, and expose all candidates to new opportunities via social media and in the hair and beauty world, no matter their financial or social staust. HBA are breaking down barries to support smaller industry usinesses, helping contentants build followings and recognition-even if they don't win. That's why they're celebrating the entire process of the compertition and all the amazing talent that has entered.

To learn more about the UK Hair and Beauty Awards, visit www.hairandbeautyawards.co.uk