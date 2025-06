Every year the TPI (Total Production Awards) takes place in London. SOS Crew Ltd are proud to announce that in the national awards we were shortlisted to the top 5 "Favourite Crew Company 2025". Being a small local crew firm to be shortlisted in the top 5 across the UK is a massive honour and we are so proud of the whole team. Our crew are always complimented on their work and delivery of service, for the team to be recognised in the industry is amazing!