Lockheed Martin staff spend a day clearing Emsworth green space in environmental push

The team at the Havant office of Lockheed Martin spent a day helping the Friends of Nore Barn Woods in Emsworth to clear areas of woodland, to make it more habitable for wildlife.

Nore Barn Woods is public open space, located next to the shore of Chichester Harbour, and had become very dense and overgrown. But the team from Lockheed Martin made light work of cutting it back and clearing large areas of the woodland plus a pathway that will be instrumental in allowing wildflowers to flourish and create a much-needed habitat for wildlife. Lockheed Martin was put in touch with the Friends of Nore Barn Woods after approaching Community First, which helps to provide and support services for communities in Hampshire.

The team from Lockheed Martin. Picture: Polymedia PR

Israk Ali, senior systems engineer at Lockheed Martin, said: ‘I’ve volunteered with the company a few times before and was really excited to see the before and after of our work today. I was also keen to meet those who work in Community First and those who look after the woods.’

Kate Anders, Lockheed Martin’s community representative, added: ‘We love giving back to the community and we love that we can do so on our day off. It’s nice to get together as a team as well, especially where many of us are now working from home.’

Roy Ewing from the Friends of Nore Barn Woods, said: ‘It’s great that the team felt motivated enough to come as a group and it’s good to see their company was behind them - and giving them the time off to do the work. They did an amazing job in such a short space of time.’