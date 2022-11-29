The team at The Barbers in Old Portsmouth, has stepped up again as they offer their site up as a collection point for a children’s toy drive this Christmas to help ensure that every under privileged child gets the chance to open something from Santa.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last year, the Christmas appeal managed to see 3000 children receive a toy at Christmas, and this year the team at The Barbers are hoping to play a part in getting that number just as high.

The Barbers in Pembroke Road, Old Portsmouth, will be opening their doors on Sunday, September 18, between 10am-1pm exclusively for HM forces who are getting ready for Queen Elizabeth II funeral on Monday. From left, barber Ashley Caisley, manager Bob Jennings and barber Pete Clements

Ashley Caisley, team member at the Barbers, said: ‘We are trying to collect new presents for children who are not as lucky as most. Christmas is all about giving and we believe all children deserve something to open Christmas day.

‘The spotlight children toy drive does an amazing job in helping children from less fortunate positions to receive something special from father Christmas.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

SEE ALSO: The Barbers in Old Portsmouth will open exclusively for the armed forces on Sunday

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Barbers, Pembroke Road, are taking part in a toy drive this Christmas as they team up with Spotlight UK.

The drive also lets people nominate a child to receive a Christmas toy this year if they may not be as fortunate as other children, particularly in the current economic situation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Spotlight UK supports children and young people to reach their full potential, and they offer family support services, care packages, classes to help with confidence and much more.

Advertisement Hide Ad