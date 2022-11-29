The Barbers in Portsmouth partners up with Spotlight UK as they get involved in Christmas toy drive
A BARBERSHOP has gone above and beyond with a selfless act of kindness this Christmas as they get involved with a toy drive for children.
The team at The Barbers in Old Portsmouth, has stepped up again as they offer their site up as a collection point for a children’s toy drive this Christmas to help ensure that every under privileged child gets the chance to open something from Santa.
They have partnered up with the Spotlight toy drive, which spans across Berkshire and Hampshire, so that people in the Portsmouth area can donate a new toy to the cause, and they are currently the only business in the city that have joined forces with the charity’s drive.
Last year, the Christmas appeal managed to see 3000 children receive a toy at Christmas, and this year the team at The Barbers are hoping to play a part in getting that number just as high.
Most Popular
Ashley Caisley, team member at the Barbers, said: ‘We are trying to collect new presents for children who are not as lucky as most. Christmas is all about giving and we believe all children deserve something to open Christmas day.
‘The spotlight children toy drive does an amazing job in helping children from less fortunate positions to receive something special from father Christmas.’
People that want to get involved in the Christmas appeal can do so in a number of ways which include donating a new toy to the drive, which can be dropped off at The Barbers, or people can donate money to the cause which can be done through Spotlight’s website.
The drive also lets people nominate a child to receive a Christmas toy this year if they may not be as fortunate as other children, particularly in the current economic situation.
Spotlight UK supports children and young people to reach their full potential, and they offer family support services, care packages, classes to help with confidence and much more.
If you would like to offer your business space as a collection point, get in touch with [email protected] who is the organiser for the Portsmouth, Gosport and Havant area.
Ashley added: ‘Christmas is that time of year to spread some joy to everyone.’