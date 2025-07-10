Long-service volunteers honoured at The Watercress Line

The Watercress Line in Hampshire has honoured the remarkable dedication of its longest-serving volunteers with a special Long-Service Volunteer Lunch, celebrating individuals who have contributed 30 years or more to the heritage railway.

Held at The Watercress Line’s Alresford station on Saturday 5th July, the event brought together long-standing volunteers to enjoy a relaxed lunch, share stories from across the decades, and reflect on their invaluable role in preserving and operating one of Hampshire’s most cherished heritage attractions.

Volunteers were presented with awards to mark their years of commitment, with heartfelt thanks expressed by staff and trustees. The gathering offered a moment of celebration and reflection for those who have been instrumental in building the railway’s enduring legacy.

The Watercress Line, which is currently taking part in the Railway 200 celebrations, relies on its volunteers across a wide range of roles, from locomotive engineering and customer service to events and catering.

Long-service volunteers celebrate at The Watercress Line lunch.

Many began volunteering in the 1970s, 1980s and 1990s, and have played a vital role in shaping the railway’s success as a beloved visitor destination and heritage attraction.

In 2023, The Watercress Line was awarded the Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service from HM Lord-Lieutenant of Hampshire, Mr Nigel Atkinson. It is the highest award a voluntary group can receive in the UK.

The Watercress Line’s CEO Rebecca Dalley said: “We were delighted to celebrate the long-serving volunteers whose years of dedicated service have contributed significantly to keeping The Watercress Line on track!

“We are fortunate to have more than 550 volunteers, who do everything from driving the trains and maintaining the rolling stock, tracks and stations to providing customer-facing retail, catering services and horticulture.

“We would be pleased to hear from anyone who has an interest in volunteering and would like to get involved.”

If you would like to know more about the wide variety of volunteer roles that are available, visit: https://watercressline.co.uk/volunteer/