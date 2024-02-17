The discount retailer opened the doors of its new shop at The Pompey Centre in Fratton. Team leader Lawrence Gale told The News: “We’re looking forward to serving all the customers in Portsmouth and Fratton over the next few days and weeks.

"It’s our first day trading and the weather is holding up, so fingers crossed we’ll be getting more customers in the next few hours.” The store officially opened at 8am this morning. As previously reported, the chain has invested approximately £1,000,000 into its new store, and 70 new jobs will be created.

The expansion has complimented the existing Portsmouth store in Binnacle Way and over 600 Home Bargains shops across the UK. Mr Gale added that shoppers will be able to get their hands on top brands at “exceptionally low prices” and treats at the freshly prepared daily bakery. “As the second location in this vibrant community, we've created 70 job opportunities, igniting pride and progress among our fellow residents. This store goes beyond mere bricks and shelves; it symbolises a place where dreams can flourish.”

The 22,141 sq. ft store, will offer shoppers a range of products including homewares, health and beauty essentials, sweets, snacks and drinks, as well as fresh and frozen food. A £2,000 donation has also been made by the company to The Blossom Development Trust – which supports children and young people with additional needs.

Chair of trustees Vicky Boots said: “On behalf of Blossom, we thank Home Bargains for their incredibly generous donation. This donation will have a great impact on the lives of the children and families we support. With this support, we are empowered to deliver essential services, unwavering support, and valuable resources to children and young adults with additional needs.”

Opening of Home Bargains in The Pompey Centre The Home Bargains store in The Pompey Centre, Fratton, has opened today.

Opening of Home Bargains in The Pompey Centre Team leader Hannah Newby and manager Lawrence Gale.

Opening of Home Bargains in The Pompey Centre Shopper Gintare Lukosiuniene.

Opening of Home Bargains in The Pompey Centre What the new Home Bargains store looks like.