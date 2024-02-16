Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Pompey Health and Fitness Club in Copnor Road has undergone vast changes since being brought into the fold of Portsmouth FC. A brand new steam room, sauna changing rooms and new fitness studios are among the many changes on offer to fitness enthusiasts. The project was completed at the end of 2022 - and it's paying off.

Richard Attah-Donker, the gym's general manager, said the club had just under 1,700 members before the changes were made, but this has now risen to 2,798 as of February 15. He told The News: "Everything has been pretty much newly done. People were really happy with the equipment and everything else. It makes me proud to know that the members are praising the staff and are happy with them. We want to create that community feel alongside the community feel of the football club."

Pompey Health & Fitness Club has undergone a significant refurbishment and now boasts top of the range equipment and closer links to Portsmouth FC. Pictured - Richard Attah-Donkor, General Manager. Photos by Alex Shute

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pompey Health & Fitness Club used to belong to Roko before it was purchased by Portsmouth FC. Photos by Alex Shute

New top of the range facilities have been installed. Photos by Alex Shute

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Baffins resident, who has been in the management role for nearly a year, said the refurbishment has been the main driving force behind the influx of customers. "It has been massive for us," he added, "we have also done a lot of work in the community with our promotions. Everyone who has come here has fallen in love with the place, it looks new. It has made life so much easier to attract new members." Mr Attah-Donker said they saw a major boost in January with nearly 200 people signing up.

Tom Baker, 60, of Southsea, and Eddie Mason, 46, of Southsea. Both are members at Pompey Health and Fitness Club. Picture: The News.

Joe Johns, 26, of Copnor, and jen Noble, 27, of Baffins. Both are members of Pompey Health and Fitness Club. Picture: The News.

"Usually it gets busier in the middle of the month, but this year, it was busy from the get go - from the morning throughout the afternoon," he said. "We’re hoping to finish strongly in February. Portsmouth is ruled by Pompey. It’s everywhere you go and it’s massive. People knowing the squad are here brings them in. We’re hoping people will keep returning after they sign up.

"Some members have been here much longer than I have. We have a good membership base who have been with us for quite a while and we think they’ll stay." Customers heaped praises on the up-to-date facility. Eddie Mason, 46, of Southsea, said: "It’s good here, lovely, we’ve met loads of nice people here. The facilities are fantastic, there is so much good stuff to work out on. It’s perfect." Tom Baker, 60, of Southsea, added that it's the best place to go after his early morning open water swim.