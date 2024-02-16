Memberships soar at Pompey Health and Fitness Club as "fantastic" £3m refurbishment reaps rewards
Pompey Health and Fitness Club in Copnor Road has undergone vast changes since being brought into the fold of Portsmouth FC. A brand new steam room, sauna changing rooms and new fitness studios are among the many changes on offer to fitness enthusiasts. The project was completed at the end of 2022 - and it's paying off.
Richard Attah-Donker, the gym's general manager, said the club had just under 1,700 members before the changes were made, but this has now risen to 2,798 as of February 15. He told The News: "Everything has been pretty much newly done. People were really happy with the equipment and everything else. It makes me proud to know that the members are praising the staff and are happy with them. We want to create that community feel alongside the community feel of the football club."
The Baffins resident, who has been in the management role for nearly a year, said the refurbishment has been the main driving force behind the influx of customers. "It has been massive for us," he added, "we have also done a lot of work in the community with our promotions. Everyone who has come here has fallen in love with the place, it looks new. It has made life so much easier to attract new members." Mr Attah-Donker said they saw a major boost in January with nearly 200 people signing up.
"Usually it gets busier in the middle of the month, but this year, it was busy from the get go - from the morning throughout the afternoon," he said. "We’re hoping to finish strongly in February. Portsmouth is ruled by Pompey. It’s everywhere you go and it’s massive. People knowing the squad are here brings them in. We’re hoping people will keep returning after they sign up.
"Some members have been here much longer than I have. We have a good membership base who have been with us for quite a while and we think they’ll stay." Customers heaped praises on the up-to-date facility. Eddie Mason, 46, of Southsea, said: "It’s good here, lovely, we’ve met loads of nice people here. The facilities are fantastic, there is so much good stuff to work out on. It’s perfect." Tom Baker, 60, of Southsea, added that it's the best place to go after his early morning open water swim.
"I’ve been coming here for 35 years, since it was Roko," he said. "We’re like one big family here at 6am. It’s better now with all the new facilities." Joe Johns, 26, of Copnor, said the club has become his second home. He added: "Ever since they had the refurb, the equipment has been top quality. It took a little while, I was impatient, but it was worth it in the end. The setting of the gym floor is pristine, It’s a fantastic place to be all the time. It’s a very friendly place and I’d encourage everyone to sign up here." Jen Noble, 27, of Baffins, said she visit the gym five or six times a week and the staff are incredibly friendly. "The facilities are perfect," she added. "The gym just looks so open and welcoming, and the layout is perfect. The spa, pool and sauna are my favourites. There are a couple of weeks in January where it’s 'new year new me', and it’s quite busy, but most of the time, it has not been a problem. The staff are so friendly and always greet you. It's really convenient for me."