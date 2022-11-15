The Red Lion in London Road, Cosham, has got an entirely new look and is welcoming customers back. An extensive project which lasted four weeks has given the public house an entirely new look ahead of the Fifa World Cup and Christmas.

Michael O’Mahony, general manager of The Red Lion, said: ‘As a key part of Cosham community, we’re thrilled to have given our pub a new lease of life and we’re really excited to show guests our big changes.

The Red Lion in London Road, Cosham.

‘Whether you’re looking for a pint and something tasty with mates for lunch or a spot to dance the weekend away, our pub has it covered.’

The changes to the business hope to give it a newer, brighter and more modern look. Renovations have included installing a refreshed bar and dining area.

The owners wanted to create a welcoming atmosphere, so guests can have a perfect spot to meet up with friends, family and unwind.

Staff at The Red Lion.

As well as the physical changes, customers can also enjoy a new food menu. It includes pub classics and specialities such as mix-and-match tapas and cheesy sourdough pizzas. A full range of craft beers are also being offered to pub-goers.

Live football on BT Sports, Sky Sports and terrestrial TV channels will be shown during the World Cup, which starts on Sunday. The pub is owned by High St and O’Neill, which operates 110 public houses across the UK.

The dining area has changed.

The aim of the refurbishment is to give the pub a fresh, modern look.

Part of the new bar at The Red Lion.

The Red Lion.