Los Dos Amigos in Southsea is organising a Crowdfunder to open a second Mexican site
Business partners at Mexican takeaway business are fundraising to open a second site in the north of the city.
Lee Sotheran and Richard Aylett, both 34, began their Los Dos Amigos venture in September 2020, after Covid-19 pushed the two friends to step out on a new platform and build a company for themselves.
Richard worked at the Eastney Tavern and then went on to do a stint at Zettis where he found that even during the lockdown, they were able to maintain a profit due to their takeaway service and this inspired the idea of offering up a takeaway and delivery service – but he did not know where to start.
The chef has been cooking since he left school and has worked in a number of Southsea favourites. He had yearned to open his own business but had no idea how to start something up and it was when Lee, who ran an insurance company before Covid, offered to help that the dream became a reality.
Lee said: ‘The ball started rolling and I helped him set up the business and I was in charge of anything that wasn’t done in the kitchen. We opened up and joined Uber Eats and we were so so busy, it went nuts and we had to do an extension to the kitchen.’
The pair were working out of the kitchen at Fawcett Inn, where people could order their food for collection, takeaway or they could get a taste of their food when visiting the pub – but had to stop using the facilities as of January 2021.
Since then, they have found a new premises to operate out of at Back to the Belgrave in Albert Road, Southsea, but due to the move have realised that they are no longer able to deliver to as many customers as before.
Lee said: ‘What we want to do is try and open up a new place in the Hilsea area so with these two places open we will be able to deliver to all of the PO1 to PO6 area.
‘We have had so many people, even our friends and family, say that it is about time that we should be expanding. It isn’t going too bad.’
This is due to the radius limit on delivery apps such as Uber Eats, Deliveroo and Just Eat being restricted to approximately 2km.
They have set up a Crowdfunder in an attempt to try and raise £10,000, which will end in 11 days and is currently on £1,150.