The ticketed event, which will cost £25 per child plus a booking fee and £20 per adult plus a booking fee, will be welcoming the likes of Andy Whitby, Rave Kidz, Little Chics, Simply Sheeran and many more.

The ticket cost will include the fun fair and all of the entertainment and it is the first year that the organisers have decided to introduce a ticketing system. This is because the events became extremely popular and it was a necessary measure to keep people safe and measure how many people would be in attendance.

Happy kids having fun.

Despite the cancellations of the two previous events, one in Hove and the other in Basingstoke, which were both due to take place earlier this month, the organisers are excited for this party in particular because the first event they held seven years ago was in Bransbury Park, Portsmouth.

A spokesperson for the event said: ‘Party in the Park has actually been running for seven years, it started as a community event and then at last years Portsmouth event, because it was an open event, we probably had 8,000 people come to Bransbury Park, at which point I thought from an organisers point of view we had to put people’s safety as a priority so making it a ticketed event I know how many people are on site and at the of last years event, I put a post up to see what the community did and didn’t like and people said the fair was too expensive so by ticketing the event it means that the fun fair is free with the ticket.

‘The Hove event cancellation was down to ground conditions – everyone has been contacted, everyone has been told, refunds have been issued.

‘We are in events and these things happen – one thing I don’t want to happen is this to ruin something that has been going on for seven years.

‘We will have a minimum of ten characters walking around all day and it is generally just a really fun day to have with the family, we are looking forward to it.’

The event will take place between 10am and 6pm and there will be face painting, inflatables, a live dinosaur show, a foam party, a magician, Hey Dougie, an outdoor cinema and much more.

Family tickets are also available and will cost £80 for two adults and two children, and there will also be on-site parking which will be limited.

The spokesperson added: ‘Events is events so we are not anxious, this is where we began so I think here is where our motivation is.