Lucky Portsmouth man wins £11,000 at Grosvenor Casino in Gunwharf Quays
A retired casino player from Portsmouth has started their summer off with a bang after hitting the jackpot.
The Portsmouth native, who has chosen to keep their identity hidden, has only visited Grosvenor Casino in Gunwharf Quays three times and could not believe their luck when they were told that they had won £11,000.
The 63-year-old also previously won £800 during their second visit at Grosvenor Casino Portsmouth earlier this year and on the day of their win, the lucky hopeful faired their luck at the Fruit Slot Machine Progressive Jackpot – and won.
The winner said: ‘I was in complete shock! I won £800 last time and today I’ve won just under £11,000. I walked into the casino hoping I’d win but never could’ve imagined I’d win over ten grand.
SEE ALSO: Goodwood Festival of Speed 2024: Dates have been announced for next year's famous motor festival
‘The news has settled in now and whilst I’ve won a large amount of money, I’m adamant that it won’t change me as a person. I want to treat my friends and family and look at saving the rest. I may head back to the casino with some of my winnings.’
The man has decided to invest in new central heating as well as treating his friends and family and then saving the rest.
Tracey Collins, General Manager at Grosvenor Casino Portsmouth, said: ‘A huge congratulations to our latest lucky jackpot winner from everyone here at the casino. Really well deserved. Wishing all our players at the casino the same luck and hopefully we have many more winners to come.’