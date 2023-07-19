Next year, the Festival of Speed will take place between July 11 and July 14 and it will continue to be presented by Mastercard.

If you are a regular attendant of the popular event, you will know quickly the festival sells out and this year tickets will go on sale on November 3 at 9am.

Sunday's action at the 2023 Festival of Speed at Goodwood. Picture credit: Lyn Phillips and Trevor Staff