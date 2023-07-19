News you can trust since 1877
Goodwood Festival of Speed 2024: Dates have been announced for next year's famous motor festival - here's how to get tickets

Goodwood has announced next year’s dates for the Festival of Speed and here is how you can secure tickets.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 19th Jul 2023, 10:17 BST- 1 min read

Ticket holders are still getting over this year’s festival which welcomed famous faces including Jensen Button and Lando Norris – but Goodwood is accelerating into the next festival by announcing dates for 2024’s four day weekend event.

Next year, the Festival of Speed will take place between July 11 and July 14 and it will continue to be presented by Mastercard.

If you are a regular attendant of the popular event, you will know quickly the festival sells out and this year tickets will go on sale on November 3 at 9am.

Sunday's action at the 2023 Festival of Speed at Goodwood. Picture credit: Lyn Phillips and Trevor StaffSunday's action at the 2023 Festival of Speed at Goodwood. Picture credit: Lyn Phillips and Trevor Staff
There is the opportunity to get your hands on tickets before the general on-sale and if you join the Goodwood Road Racing Club Fellowship, you could not only get tickets early, but there is also a chance to save ten percent on tickets.

For more information about the event, click the link.

