Lucky Snows Motor Group customers are quids in, thanks to grand prize draw

Two Snows Motor Group customers in the Portsmouth area have found themselves in the money after winning a combined £7,500 in a prize draw run by the company.

Raymond Tweddle, a customer of Snows Toyota Waterlooville, won £5,000; while Peter Hallett, who recently bought a car from Snows CUPRA Portsmouth, took home £2,500.

Cheques were handed over after Snows organised the draw to coincide with the arrival of 74-badged numberplates in September. The dealer group held a four-day New Car Privilege Event during which a wide range of exclusive deals and discounts were made available.

To be eligible for entry, customers had to buy a selected new, ex-demonstrator or pre-registered vehicle during the event – with the vehicle registered and delivered before the end of the month.

Prize draw winner Raymond Tweddle, centre, with Martin Young, left, Sales Executive at Snows Toyota Waterlooville, and Gareth Taylor, General Manager of Snows’ Toyota dealerships in Waterlooville and Chichester

Raymond Tweddle, who purchased a Toyota C-HR SUV, said: ‘‘I wish I’d found the Toyota brand earlier in my motoring career. Martin Young, the sales executive I dealt with at Snows Toyota Waterlooville, was absolutely excellent – he was superb throughout the whole process. I’m really enjoying my new car and to win some money on top is a wonderful bonus!’’

A few miles down the road at CUPRA Portsmouth, Peter Hallett of Horndean was equally thrilled to be a winner after purchasing a Formentor SUV. He said: ‘‘I’m delighted, of course – and I was very pleased with the level of service I received at Snows CUPRA Portsmouth. My new Formentor is the third car I have bought at this dealership – the team here are really on the ball.’’

As well as the prizes won by Messrs Tweddle and Hallett, a customer at Snows Toyota Bournemouth won a whopping £10,000 – the top prize in the draw.

A spokesperson for Snows said: ‘‘We’re absolutely delighted that our prize draw proved so popular and many congratulations to our three winners – we hope they enjoy the money they have won.

Peter Hallett, right, receives his £2,500 cheque from Glenn Poate, Sales Manager at Snows CUPRA Portsmouth

‘‘Our New Car Privilege Event gave customers old and new the chance to explore a wide selection of unbeatable new car offers from across the Snows group, all available with exclusive discounts and special financing options.

‘‘And although the draw may be over, we are of course continuing to offer wonderful value for money and a great range of deals on cars from a wide range of manufacturers, right across our extensive network of showrooms.’’

With more than 60 years of experience, Snows Motor Group is renowned for delivering exceptional customer service and offering a diverse range of high-quality vehicles. The company’s commitment to customer satisfaction means everyone experiences a hassle-free purchasing process with the support of knowledgeable and friendly staff.