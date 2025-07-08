Major milestone reached for the construction of the new Lidl supermarket in Havant as frame is now in place
The frame of a new supermarket being built in Havant is now in place, marking a major milestone in its development.
Aerial footage shows the progress of the work on site on Purbrook Way where the new 2,185 square metre Lidl supermarket is being built which will have 110 car parking spaces.
The framework is now in place, allowing passers-by the chance to see the footprint of the supermarket which is being built on land next to B&Q, just off the A3(M) Purbrook/Bedhampton junction. The supermarket is expected to open later this year.
See the video embedded in this story to see the latest works.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.