Three is reporting outages in the PO1, PO2 and PO6 postcode regions. Users are reporting internet issues, phone connection problems and total blackouts in the most extreme cases.

Infrastructure website istheservicedown.co.uk logged a peak 50 technical support problems by Three customers at 9am, with the number of reports climbing beforehand. In total, 57 per cent of them are related to internet cut outs, and 20 per cent of them cannot access the mobile network.

Three has been reporting problems this morning. Picture: YASUYOSHI CHIBA.

They report the problems began at 5.20am.

