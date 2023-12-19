Manor House quiz master given a temporary new home after the closure of the Drayton pub
James hosted his first quiz at The First Post last night (Monday, December 18) following Greene King’s closure of the Manor in Court Lane for which locals have launched a bid for a community takeover. James was a regular fixture at the Drayton pub, and last night a number of regular quizzers made their way to the pub in Cosham’s High Street to show their support.
Wetherspoon pub manager Emma Carrodus, who runs The First Post, was keen to help James to continue his much-loved pub quiz event and said it was great to be able to offer him a place to continue his quizzes while the future of the Manor – which has now been stripped by Greene King – becomes clearer.
She said: “We know how much the quiz means to James and when the Manor House recently closed, unexpectedly quickly, we reached out to him to offer an ‘adopted home’. The First Post and Manor House share a lot of mutual customers, and we were aware how important the quiz is, especially to James, as well as the local regular quiz goers. We know that there are plans for the local community to take on the Manor House but, in the meantime, we have offered James a pub quiz ‘home’ at The First Post, for as long as he needs it.”
The next quiz will be on Monday, January 1 2024, and then every Monday at 7.30pm, for the foreseeable future.