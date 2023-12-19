Fantastic support has been shown to the Manor House’s quiz master James Newcombe who has been ‘fostered’ by the team at The First Post in Cosham following the sudden closure of the Drayton pub.

James hosted his first quiz at The First Post last night (Monday, December 18) following Greene King’s closure of the Manor in Court Lane for which locals have launched a bid for a community takeover. James was a regular fixture at the Drayton pub, and last night a number of regular quizzers made their way to the pub in Cosham’s High Street to show their support.

Wetherspoon pub manager Emma Carrodus, who runs The First Post, was keen to help James to continue his much-loved pub quiz event and said it was great to be able to offer him a place to continue his quizzes while the future of the Manor – which has now been stripped by Greene King – becomes clearer.

Campaigners outside the Manor House pub, Drayton, where they object to owners Greene King's closure of the community hub. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

She said: “We know how much the quiz means to James and when the Manor House recently closed, unexpectedly quickly, we reached out to him to offer an ‘adopted home’. The First Post and Manor House share a lot of mutual customers, and we were aware how important the quiz is, especially to James, as well as the local regular quiz goers. We know that there are plans for the local community to take on the Manor House but, in the meantime, we have offered James a pub quiz ‘home’ at The First Post, for as long as he needs it.”