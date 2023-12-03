Campaigners gathered outside a recenty shut pub in an effort to save the beloved venue – and garner support for a planned community takeover.

As previously reported, Greene King was branded as “disgusting” for its “underhand tactics” after shutting the doors two days early to the Manor House pub in Court Lane, Drayton. Locals were left “gutted” at not even having the chance for a final drink goodbye at the “institutional” and much cherished watering hole, which campaign group Save The Manor House says it the “only surviving pub in Drayton”.

On the morning of Saturday, December 2, dozens of enthused local people gathered to protest in defiance of the chain’s decision. Shutters have been closed over the pub’s windows and Greene King branded signage has been removed.

Campaigners outside the Manor House pub, Drayton, where they object to owners Greene King's closure of the community hub. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

Speaking at the demonstration, Bobby Brothers said: “I’ve been using [the pub] for 40 years. It’s always been a place of ambience. Greene King has not managed it properly. Put a decent manager in there, and we would never be in this situation.

He added that he would tell building’s owners “think about the people, not what goes into your pockets.”

Following the unexpected closure of the pub – on November 24th, two days before the date initially announced on social media – a Greene King spokesman told The News: “We can confirm that The Manor House has now closed. Making the decision to close a pub is never an easy one and multiple factors are always considered. We are aware that this will be disappointing news to the local community and our loyal customers, and would like to thank those who have enjoyed visiting us over the years.

"We look forward to welcoming them into our other pubs in the area soon. We continue to work with our team from The Manor House to find alternative roles at our other pubs in the local area where possible.”

Campaigners outside the Manor House pub, Drayton, where they object to owners Greene King's closure of the community hub. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

Save the Manor House has launched a petition with more than 2,000 signatories and approached Portsmouth City Council about the community taking over the pub.

Confirming the application and explaining the process that will now take place, a city council spokesperson said: “The council does have eight weeks to consider an application to add an asset to the register of Assets of Community Value (ACV). During this time, checks are made to ensure the application is valid, that the property does add to the social interests and wellbeing of the local community and has a realistic prospect of continuing to do so.

“The time is also used to ensure the applicant is a valid community or voluntary body with an applicable local connection (a 'community interest group'). If the pub is added to the register this does interfere with the owners' freedoms to dispose of it.

Former landlady Tina Harris, centre. Campaigners outside the Manor House pub, Drayton, where they object to owners Greene King's closure of the community hub Picture: Chris Moorhouse