Marabella’s opened in Wellington Way in Waterlooville on Saturday, April 12, and it proved to be a busy first day for the owners. Lizanne Mcleod has run the company with her mum, Melanie Smith, for over a decade, closing their store of ten years in Cascades in January to focus on the move to Waterlooville.

They were delighted to be finally be open and with the response they have received from local shoppers. The new store stocks baby and children’s clothing just as it did in Cascades, but in addition they also no ladies clothes.

Lizanne said: “It has been really busy. People have been pleased to see we still do the children’s wear but there has been a lot of interest in the ladieswear”

The decision to relocate to Waterlooville was influenced by the regeneration that is being undertaken by Havant Borough Council and developers Questmap. Lizanne said: “Waterlooville is undergoing regeneration and there is a bit of a buzz about the town now.

“It is nice to see what they are doing with the area because a lot of shopping centres are left to it but it’s good to see a council regenerating a shopping centre which is the heart of the community. It’s something we wanted to be a part of.”

Here are nine pictures of the Marabella’s in Waterlooville:

1 . Marabella's Owners, Lizanne Mcleod (far left) and Melanie Smith (far right) outside the newly opened Marabella's in Wellington Way, Waterlooville. | Nathan Lipsham Photo Sales

2 . Marabella's The new shop sells a range of baby and children's clothes as well as ladies fashion. | Nathan Lipsham Photo Sales

3 . Inside view of Marabella's a new baby and ladies clothing shop on Wellington Way, Waterlooville on Saturday April 12th 2025 Marabella's was based in Cascades Shopping Centre but closed in January before being attracted to the regeneration of Waterlooville Town Centre. | Nathan Lipsham Photo Sales