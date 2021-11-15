Subsea Craft, which is based at the Camber in Old Portsmouth, has announced an innovative partnership with the University of Portsmouth to deliver advanced prognostic technology that can determine when marine craft need maintenance before routine inspections.

The partnership, funded by Subsea and by £220,000 made available by Innovate UK through the 'Knowledge Transfer Partnership' programme, will run for two years and see two new researchers (KTP Associates) join Subsea, with the company also gaining access to knowledge from the School of Energy and Electronic Engineering in the Faculty of Technology at the University.

CEO Scott Verney and his staff near the vessel at Subsea The Camber, Old Portsmouth Picture: Habibur Rahman

Scott Verney, CEO at Subsea, said: ‘This partnership is not only a great one for Subsea as we continue to develop cutting edge maritime technology, but a good one for Portsmouth as a whole. Our ambition is to create a centre of maritime technology excellence at our HQ in the Camber, and this work with the university is a huge part of that.’

The two teams will develop research into 'predictive maintenance' - where algorithms provide accurate analysis of maintenance needs on a vessel without the need for manual inspections.

The technology will mean vessels are sent for work and repairs based on a range of data sources, rather than being on routine inspections.

This will reduce lifetime costs for the upkeep of vessels, as well as the time they are out of use - increasing vessel availability.

The work forms part of the wider digital offer Subsea Craft are preparing alongside their flagship product, VICTA - the world's most advanced diver-delivery unit that is capable of travelling at up to 40kts above surface, before rapidly moving sub-surface.

The team at the University of Portsmouth will be led by Professor Victor Becerra - who will be supported by Dr Edward Smart, Dr Hongjie Ma, and two researchers.

Victor said: ‘It is an exciting project to be involved in and one that further demonstrates the university's ability to help put new ideas, technology and ways of thinking to work.’

Portsmouth South MP Stephen Morgan, said: ‘I am delighted to see an innovative local SME partnering with the university to develop world-leading new technology here in our city.’