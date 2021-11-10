Innovative submersible craft created by Portsmouth firm Subsea gains recognition at first Innovation Awards

Subsea Craft was named Defence/Maritime Innovation of the Year at the first Innovation Awards on Thursday.

The event, organised by The News and its owner JPIMedia, saw 10 honours handed out at the Village Hotel Portsmouth.

The judges said that Subsea Craft was a clear winner of the category, which has been sponsored by Maritime UK Solent.

Subsea Craft (L-R) Sarah Thomson and Joe Marsh from Subsea Craft with sponsor Stuart Baker from Maritime UK Solent. Picture: Sam Stephenson

It is not the first time the firm, which is based at The Camber, has been in The News.

Its innovative new craft called VICTA made the front page when it was launched last month.

VICTA is the world's most advanced diver delivery unit, which combines the characteristics of a fast surface craft with those of a submersible.

The Victa craft

It moves quickly and seamlessly from surface to sub-surface and this transition, along with its performance in both domains, is enabled by an innovative fly-by-wire control system.

Impressive performance on the surface is matched by equally striking specification under water. VICTA enables the inconspicuous insertion and extraction of mission-ready capability at range and as such, it broadens the spectrum of operational options on offer to commanders of maritime, joint and special operations.

The judges agreed that Subsea’s entry was streets ahead of everybody else.

They said: ‘The end product sets this company apart. The team behind it is amazingly strong.

Subsea Craft team near the vessel at Old Portsmouth Picture: Habibur Rahman

‘It was always part of the dream for the Ben Ainslie Racing site in Old Portsmouth that it would become a maritime centre of excellence and this is a great example of that. It is the future of that centre and great for Portsmouth. It is a clear innovation.’

Sarah Thomson and Joe Marsh from the firm were at the ceremony to collect the award.

Joe said: ‘We are really proud of this award and we hope to continue bringing more innovation and investment into Portsmouth.’

