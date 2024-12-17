Maritime UK Solent welcomes members to champion the region’s thriving maritime ecosystem

Maritime UK Solent, an award-winning and internationally recognised regional cluster organisation, is proud to welcome the inaugural members of its unique membership programme.

Designed to champion the Solent region’s thriving maritime sector, the initiative was launched at the prestigious Maritime UK Solent Awards at the end of October and has already attracted a wide range of organisations including large businesses, SMEs, and education.

Maritime organisations are being encouraged to commit to joining Maritime UK Solent as soon as possible to gain maximum benefits with the extra incentive of membership fees not due until the new financial year.

Anne-Marie Mountifield, Chair of Maritime UK Solent, said: “We are delighted to welcome our new members from a diverse range of organisations to collaborate and connect locally, and raise their profile both nationally and internationally of the Solent’s maritime sector.

Stuart Baker, Managing Director and Anne-Marie Mountifield, Chair of Maritime UK Solent

“Maritime UK Solent is committed to championing and growing the regional maritime sector, and this membership initiative provides organisations with the right support and tools to achieve great things for the Solent’s economic prosperity.

"This is a unique opportunity to connect with like-minded organisations and shape the future of the Solent’s maritime sector, and it's fantastic to see such a mix of high profile and forward-thinking organisations join us".

Together, members will help shape and support the region’s exceptional maritime ecosystem; while also raising their profiles locally and globally, with opportunities for networking and influencing maritime policy.

The inaugural members of Maritime UK Solent include:

Associated British Ports

South Hampshire College Group

Diverse Marine Ltd

Watermark Group Ltd

Latitude Recruitment Limited

SERCO

University of Southampton

Portsmouth International Port

British Maritime Training & Assessment (BMTA)

BAE Systems Maritime Services

Carisbrook Shipping

Ferryspeed

XB44 Ltd

Robosys Automation Ltd

Griffon Hoverwork

Global Spatial Technology Solutions

Chartwell Marine

Brockenhurst College

New members commented: Helen Tveitan, CEO of Carisbrooke Shipping Holdings Ltd: “As a global shipping operation based in the Isle of Wight, Carisbrooke Shipping is delighted to join Maritime UK Solent as a Launchpad Partner.

"We're proud to be part of the Solent's world-leading maritime cluster and look forward to extending connections and collaborations with the Maritime UK Solent network to push the boundaries on the future of maritime transportation.”

Mike Sellers, Port Director, Portsmouth International Port: “Portsmouth International Port is the gateway to Europe and the largest and most successful local authority port in the UK. We are leading the way in sustainable maritime growth and innovation and collaborate with like-minded organisations.

"It makes sense to be a Strategic Partner of Maritime UK Solent. The Solent region is a leading maritime cluster, and I look forward to working with my maritime counterparts to support and grow this brilliant sector.”

Mark Downer, Managing Director, Griffon Hoverwork, said: "Maritime UK Solent are a strong voice in our local marine community with very clear priorities that closely align with Griffon Hoverwork's aspirations. Collaboration between businesses, educators and government is critical to the future sustainable success of our sector in the Solent area and we wish to contribute as leaders to achieve our combined goals."

Members gain access to high-profile events and initiatives, including upcoming meetings: Coastal Powerhouse Summit, London Maritime UK Solent December Networking Meeting at CEMAST

As a member of Maritime UK, the national industry-led umbrella organisation established at the request of the UK Government, Maritime UK Solent has a proven track record of delivering real benefits to its members, including:

Securing funding: Facilitated Solent maritime businesses in securing £33m from the Zero Emission Vessel and Infrastructure Fund and £8.3m from the Clean Maritime Demonstration Competition 4.

International collaboration: Agreements with maritime regions in Europe and North America, opening new trading relationships for Solent-based businesses.

Networking opportunities: Bi-monthly networking events, roundtables on critical topics such as decarbonisation and skills, and the Maritime UK Solent Awards, a flagship celebration of industry excellence.

Showcasing innovation: Provided a platform for local businesses at major events such as London International Shipping Week and facilitated investment pitches for emerging technologies.