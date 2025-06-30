Marketing Forecast 2025 reveals AI disruption and data-driven strategy top global marketers’ agenda

Award-winning integrated marketing agency Carswell Gould has launched The Marketing Forecast 2025 – a comprehensive global report that captures the key trends, challenges, and opportunities facing marketers worldwide this year.

With contributions from leading organisations including BMW, Hexagon, KPMG, and Mammoet, and UK-based brands such as Dstl, Farnborough Airport, and the University of Southampton, the publication reveals that 71% of marketers believe AI will fundamentally change the way they work, and that aligning sales and marketing (58%) and creating brand awareness (48%) top the list of marketing priorities for 2025.

With insights from over 200 senior marketing professionals across more than 20 countries, the report paints a dynamic picture of an industry in transformation, shaped by emerging technologies, shifting consumer behaviours, and mounting commercial pressure.

From the growing need to prove marketing ROI (identified by 61% of respondents as their critical benchmark) to the integration of generative AI and the ongoing evolution of content marketing, The Marketing Forecast 2025 delivers a detailed outlook for marketers looking to stay ahead globally.

Ed Gould, Creative Director of Carswell Gould, shares key insights from The Marketing Forecast at the Southampton Marketing Meet-up.

Gareth Miller, Managing Director at Carswell Gould, said: “This is more than a snapshot — it’s a forward-looking tool grounded in real-world insight from top marketers across the globe. The Marketing Forecast will help, and hopefully encourage many others, to adapt, respond, and lead in an increasingly complex world”.

Giuseppe Sciascia, Technical Director at Carswell Gould, added: “Technology should be the quiet force behind great marketing – simplifying, strengthening, and amplifying what matters. It’s not about having more tools, but about making the right ones work smarter for your team and your audience.”

The report also features expert commentary from Carswell Gould’s in-house strategists, delivering practical advice for navigating the rapidly evolving marketing landscape in 2025 and beyond.

The Marketing Forecast 2025 is available to download for free at carswellgould.co.uk/the-marketing-forecast.