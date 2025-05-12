Marwell Wildlife appoints Polymedia as PR and communications partner

World-renowned conservation charity and zoological park Marwell Wildlife has appointed Polymedia as its PR and communications partner.

Marwell, which welcomes more than 500,000 visitors each year to its 140-acre zoo and works supporting nature and wildlife conservation worldwide, has retained the Hampshire-based consultancy to support with media relations, social media and creative campaigns.

Polymedia, established on the South Coast for three decades, working regionally and across the UK, was appointed following a competitive pitch process.

It will work closely with Marwell’s in-house marketing and communications team to support the zoo’s day to day work as a visitor attraction while raising awareness of the expertise of its conservation specialists working internationally.

Campaigns include the launch of new café, The Keeper’s Kitchen for visitors, and Save Our Stripes, a fundraiser to support Marwell’s work in Kenya to save the Grevy’s Zebra, the world’s most endangered species of zebra, from extinction.

Polymedia will also work with Marwell to reach out to businesses and other organisations regionally and nationally to raise awareness and engagement.

Tara Baker, Head of Communications at Marwell Wildlife, said: “We are excited to partner with the team at Polymedia, who impressed us with their creativity, collaboration and sheer enthusiasm for our work. We have hit the ground running and look forward to working together to build upon Marwell’s position as a great day out for families and a leader in species and habitat conservation on a global scale.”

Jo Kedward, Director at Polymedia, said: “We are delighted to add Marwell Wildlife to the list of organisations we work with across our B2B and B2C specialisms. These are exciting times for the park and for its valuable international conservation work, and we are proud to be working alongside the Marwell team on day-to-day communications, and on campaigns that will make a huge difference at a local, regional and international level.”

Polymedia specialises in strategic public relations, brand and design, websites, social media and digital marketing for clients across retail and lifestyle, travel and tourism, built environment and professional services.

For more information see www.polymediapr.co.uk