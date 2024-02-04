Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The zoo made the announcement on Facebook that it will be reopening after yesterday's closure. The closure was a result of a burst water pipe at the entrance to the site. The zoo made the decision to remain closed due to health and safety concerns.

The original Facebook post said: "Unfortunately, we are having to close the zoo today due to a burst water pipe at the entrance of the park. We apologise for any inconvenience this has caused by circumstances simply beyond our control.

"We’re awaiting repairs by Southern Water and will post an update as soon as possible."

Marwell posted an update about the situation to its Facebook yesterday evening (February 3).

The post said: "We’re pleased to let you know Southern Water have repaired the water leak and we’re able to reopen tomorrow. Thank you so much for your patience, understanding and kindness today.