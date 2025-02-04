Matrix IT champions fresh talent with four new apprentices and three graduates

Matrix IT has cause for celebration this National Apprenticeship Week (10–16 February) – after welcoming four new apprentices and recognising the achievements of three graduates.

The Fareham-based company has opened its doors to Ellie Kennard (Apprentice Marketing Assistant), who is doing her apprenticeship with PRO Apprenticeship, and Josh Francis (Apprentice First Line Engineer), Oliver Holden (Apprentice First Line Engineer), and Roman Byles (Apprentice Technical Sales Administrator), who are doing their apprenticeships with PETA Apprenticeships.

As the IT Managed Service Provider strengthens its commitment to nurturing fresh talent, the aspiring professionals will continue to enhance the knowledge of the Service Desk team, as well as strengthen the Account Management and Marketing Teams at Matrix.

Operations Director Louise Gascoigne said:“Although we are an IT company, our success isn’t just down to our IT experts – we need a diverse range of skills to help accelerate the business.

From left to right: Oliver Holden, Josh Francis, Roman Byles and Ellie Kennard

“There is a huge pool of talent in the region, and through apprenticeships, we can bridge the current skills gap while providing opportunities to those who may never have considered a career in the IT sector before.”

In addition to welcoming new talent, three of Matrix’s current IT apprentices have successfully graduated and will remain at Matrix to continue their career journeys.

Ellis Batchelor (Marketing Assistant) and Kayleigh Tozer (Operations Administrator) have completed their apprenticeship schemes with PETA Apprenticeships, while Harvey Aston (Finance Administrator) has gained an AAT Level 2 Certificate in Accounting. He is now continuing his education by undertaking an AAT Level 3 Diploma in Accounting.

Louise added: “As Hampshire’s trusted strategic IT partner to a wide range of businesses and in-house teams, our goal is to make IT effortless, allowing our customers to develop, grow, and succeed.

“This is why it is essential for us to invest in our team. With our fantastic apprentices, we can support future talent in gaining hands-on experience in real-world situations while providing a clear pathway for continuous learning. At the same time, our more seasoned staff benefit from fresh ideas and renewed enthusiasm, which help drive innovation in our day-to-day operations.”

For more information on Matrix IT, please visit: https://mtxit.com/