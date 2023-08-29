News you can trust since 1877
Mcdonald's announced on Facebook that Monopoly UK is returning next month - here is everything you need to know

McDonald’s Monopoly is returning to the UK – and it will be hitting the stores sooner than you think.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 29th Aug 2023, 11:49 BST- 1 min read
Updated 29th Aug 2023, 13:41 BST

McDonald’s made an announcement on social media that the popular game will be returning on September 6, and this year there are some brilliant prizes up for grabs.

In a Facebook post, it said: “Monopoly at McDonald's is backkkkkk.

"See you in September.”

McDonald's is bringing back its famous Monopoly next month.
McDonald’s is bringing back its famous Monopoly next month.
Fast food fans will be in for a chance to win top notch prizes including thousands of pounds cash, a car, a holiday, vouchers for a number of companies, as well as the vouchers that can be used in store for a treat off of the menu.

Last week, the famous American fast food chain announced that people can get ahead of the game. In a Facebook post it said: “We’re giving you the chance to be ahead of the game and never lose a peel again with your limited-edition McDonald’s Monopoly Double Peel Phone Wallet.”

For mor information, click the link.

