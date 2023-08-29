In a Facebook post, it said: “Monopoly at McDonald's is backkkkkk.

"See you in September.”

McDonald’s is bringing back its famous Monopoly next month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fast food fans will be in for a chance to win top notch prizes including thousands of pounds cash, a car, a holiday, vouchers for a number of companies, as well as the vouchers that can be used in store for a treat off of the menu.