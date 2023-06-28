News you can trust since 1877
This fast food chain giant has been named as Portsmouth’s favourite, according to Now Patients.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 28th Jun 2023, 09:52 BST- 1 min read

McDonalds has officially been named as the city's favourite fast food chain following a recent study conducted by a health company, Now Patients.

Portsmouth has 34 fast food restaurants with the golden arches having the most – with KFC second and Subway taking third place.

The research that has been conducted found that McDonalds is the favourite choice in every city in the country having the most restaurants in most places.

McDonalds is Portsmouth's favourite fast food chain.
