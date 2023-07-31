News you can trust since 1877
McDonald’s set to take over from Subway in London Road Portsmouth after exciting new plans unveiled

McDonald’s is set to take over from Subway in a busy Portsmouth street after new plans were unveiled.
By Steve Deeks
Published 28th Jul 2023, 08:57 BST- 1 min read
Updated 31st Jul 2023, 12:39 BST

Planning application documents have been submitted to Portsmouth City Council for the Subway store at 75 London Road, North End, to become a McDonald’s restaurant. The site would be next door to supermarket Lidl.

The city council’s website has draft drawings of the proposals and states: “Alterations to shopfront, including new entrance doors, glazing and cladding; Installation of new rear gantry area to facilitate condensers.”

A letter to the council from planning consultants Planware said: “A change of use was approved in March 2023 from retail to a hot food takeaway.”

Details of the plans can be found here.

