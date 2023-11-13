Mehmet Kitchen in Copnor has been named Best Turkish Restaurant Regional at the Turkish Restaurant & Takeaway Awards 2023
and live on Freeview channel 276
The awards are celebrating two years of recognising some of the best restaurants and takeaways across the country and the team at Mehmet Kitchen were presented their award at the Park Lane Sheraton Hotel on November 5.
The owner of the takeaway, Mehmet Ulucan, said: “It is great that we won.
"It is brilliant for small businesses like us because we have got that passion and being appreciated like this something that keeps us going and it is brilliant.
"We are a family business that has been going for three years this year, so the recognition is really good.”
The awards celebrate the culinary industry by promoting high-quality ingredients, traditional cooking methods, and innovative techniques and it also aims to recognise the cultural heritage of Turkey and the influence it has had on British cuisine.
Yusuf Ulucan, 21, works at the takeaway with his family and he said: “Winning an award is always amazing. It is a pleasure to win because it is a way to feel appreciated for what we do and it is something to reward our hard work.
"Really and truly the award is a nice way for us to feel appreciated and for us to show other people our accomplishments and it helps with business too because when people see it, they trust it and want to come here so it’s a good thing for us.”