A family run business is over the moon after bagging first place at the Turkish Restaurant & Takeaway Awards.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The awards are celebrating two years of recognising some of the best restaurants and takeaways across the country and the team at Mehmet Kitchen were presented their award at the Park Lane Sheraton Hotel on November 5.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The owner of the takeaway, Mehmet Ulucan, said: “It is great that we won.

Pictured: Owner Mehmet Ulucan. Mehmet Kitchen, Copnor, has received an award at the Turkish Restaurant & Takeaway Awards Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 250821-46)

"It is brilliant for small businesses like us because we have got that passion and being appreciated like this something that keeps us going and it is brilliant.

"We are a family business that has been going for three years this year, so the recognition is really good.”

SEE ALSO: Hundreds take part on Remembrance Sunday commemorations in Horndean

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yusuf Ulucan, 21, works at the takeaway with his family and he said: “Winning an award is always amazing. It is a pleasure to win because it is a way to feel appreciated for what we do and it is something to reward our hard work.