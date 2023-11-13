News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING

Mehmet Kitchen in Copnor has been named Best Turkish Restaurant Regional at the Turkish Restaurant & Takeaway Awards 2023

A family run business is over the moon after bagging first place at the Turkish Restaurant & Takeaway Awards.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 13th Nov 2023, 12:17 GMT
Updated 13th Nov 2023, 12:19 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Mehmet Kitchen, Copnor, has been named Best Turkish Restaurant Regional at the awards.

The awards are celebrating two years of recognising some of the best restaurants and takeaways across the country and the team at Mehmet Kitchen were presented their award at the Park Lane Sheraton Hotel on November 5.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The owner of the takeaway, Mehmet Ulucan, said: “It is great that we won.

Most Popular
Pictured: Owner Mehmet Ulucan. Mehmet Kitchen, Copnor, has received an award at the Turkish Restaurant & Takeaway Awards Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 250821-46)Pictured: Owner Mehmet Ulucan. Mehmet Kitchen, Copnor, has received an award at the Turkish Restaurant & Takeaway Awards Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 250821-46)
Pictured: Owner Mehmet Ulucan. Mehmet Kitchen, Copnor, has received an award at the Turkish Restaurant & Takeaway Awards Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 250821-46)

"It is brilliant for small businesses like us because we have got that passion and being appreciated like this something that keeps us going and it is brilliant.

"We are a family business that has been going for three years this year, so the recognition is really good.”

SEE ALSO: Hundreds take part on Remembrance Sunday commemorations in Horndean

The awards celebrate the culinary industry by promoting high-quality ingredients, traditional cooking methods, and innovative techniques and it also aims to recognise the cultural heritage of Turkey and the influence it has had on British cuisine.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Yusuf Ulucan, 21, works at the takeaway with his family and he said: “Winning an award is always amazing. It is a pleasure to win because it is a way to feel appreciated for what we do and it is something to reward our hard work.

"Really and truly the award is a nice way for us to feel appreciated and for us to show other people our accomplishments and it helps with business too because when people see it, they trust it and want to come here so it’s a good thing for us.”

For more information about the Mehmet Kitchen, click here.

Related topics:TurkeyHorndean