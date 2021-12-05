Mehmet’s Kitchen hosts teacher’s lunch to give back to the community and raise money for charity

Mehmet’s Kitchen, in Copnor Road, opened for lunch on Friday, November 26, and welcomed teachers from Copnor Primary School on their training day.

The teachers were treated to a buffet lunch of freshly made traditional Turkish dishes, pastries and fresh fruit.

Emma Shiers, admin assistant at Copnor Primary School, said she thoroughly enjoyed the lunch and will be returning again.

Mehmet's Kitchen giving back to the community by serving lunch to teachers of Copnor Primary School. Picture: Habibur Rahman Picture: Habibur Rahman

She said: ‘The food was very lovely, it was all delicious, the staff were very friendly and I’ll definitely be coming back.’

Owner Mehmet Ulucan said he wanted to do something to give back to the teachers, who play such an important role in the community.

He said: ‘We’re all a community, we owe the teachers because they have the hardest jobs. They are our neighbours as well.

The team at Mehmet's Kitchen. Picture: Habibur Rahman

‘In the future I hopefully want to do something similar for the NHS too.

‘It’s always nice to do good things, doing good brings more good.’

The lunch was also an opportunity to raise awareness and money for a friend of Mehmet’s, whose 13-month-old daughter, Basak, is suffering with spinal muscular atrophy and needs life-saving gene therapy.

Basak’s family were watching the event via video call from their home in Turkey.

Pictured: Mehmet Ulucan and his wife Nicola Ulucan at Mehmet's Kitchen. Picture: Habibur Rahman

In total, thanks to donations from the teachers and Mehmet’s friends and family, £650 was raised for Basak.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron