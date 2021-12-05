Leigh Park attempted rape arrest as woman, 21, 'grabbed' by man near stream
A WOMAN was grabbed by a man who attempted to rape her near a stream, police have said.
Sunday, 5th December 2021, 11:06 am
The 21-year-old was walking near Heritage Stream towards Purbrook Way, Leigh Park, on Friday night but managed to run off.
Detectives investigating the attempted rape have arrested a 57-year-old man in connection with the incident.
He has been released on conditional bail until later this month.
‘She was grabbed by a man who attempted to rape her and she managed to run off,’ a Hampshire police spokesman said.
The area was cordoned off until Saturday evening following the attack at 7.45pm on Friday.
Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting Operation Sign.