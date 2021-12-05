Leigh Park attempted rape arrest as woman, 21, 'grabbed' by man near stream

The 21-year-old was walking near Heritage Stream towards Purbrook Way, Leigh Park, on Friday night but managed to run off.

Detectives investigating the attempted rape have arrested a 57-year-old man in connection with the incident.

He has been released on conditional bail until later this month.

Police at a pathway south of Purbrook Way in Leigh Park. Picture: Karl Browning

‘She was grabbed by a man who attempted to rape her and she managed to run off,’ a Hampshire police spokesman said.

The area was cordoned off until Saturday evening following the attack at 7.45pm on Friday.

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting Operation Sign.

