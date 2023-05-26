News you can trust since 1877
Mein Schiff 3, the largest ship ever to enter Portsmouth Harbour, arrives in city

Portsmouth welcomed the largest ship to ever visit its harbour this morning.
By Joe Buncle
Published 26th May 2023, 09:33 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th May 2023, 10:39 BST

The Mein Schiff 3, a cruise vessel carrying 2,500 passengers from Germany, arrived at around 5am in Portsmouth harbour. At 293.8m long, the ship is now the largest ever to visit the city. Video taken by Marcin Jedrysiak shows the scale of Mein Schiff 3 in comparison to the Spinnaker Tower as it entered the harbour.

The record was formerly held by Virgin Voyage's Scarlet Lady, which is 277 metres long and spent time in Portsmouth in 2021.

The Mein Schiff 3 arrived in Portsmouth this morning.The Mein Schiff 3 arrived in Portsmouth this morning.
She is due to depart at 7pm today but will be back for further visits in July and August.

Mein Schiff 3 arriving in Portsmouth. Photo: Marcin JedrysiakMein Schiff 3 arriving in Portsmouth. Photo: Marcin Jedrysiak
