News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Foreign NHS doctors will not be evacuated from Sudan by UK
13 minutes ago Members of Unite have rejected the Government’s pay offer
24 minutes ago Dog walker found dead in home after altercation in park
1 hour ago Google Earth reveals desolation in Mariupol after relentless bombing
1 hour ago Four popular dog toys that could kill them according to vet
2 hours ago BBC chairman Richard Sharp resigns over role in Boris Johnson loan

Members of the PCS take industrial strike today in an ongoing dispute surrounding pay, pensions and compensation within HMRC

Staff in HMRC have walked out today in a bid to see a pay increase which will match the rate of inflation.

By Sophie Lewis
Published 28th Apr 2023, 11:22 BST- 2 min read
Updated 28th Apr 2023, 11:22 BST

Members of the Public and Commercial Services Union (PCS) are taking part in industrial action across the country today in an ongoing dispute regarding pay, pensions and compensation.

Like many of the other strikes that have been taking place across different industries, the main issue that members of the unions are fighting for is the rate of pay not increasing accordingly to the rate of inflation.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The PCS is one of the biggest unions in the UK and predominantly works alongside civil servants who work within the government or other public bodies.

Members of the Public and Commercial Services Union are taking a stand across the country to achieve a pay increase that matches the rate of inflation. Pictured: Union members at the Portsmouth branch of HMRC, located at Lynx House.Members of the Public and Commercial Services Union are taking a stand across the country to achieve a pay increase that matches the rate of inflation. Pictured: Union members at the Portsmouth branch of HMRC, located at Lynx House.
Members of the Public and Commercial Services Union are taking a stand across the country to achieve a pay increase that matches the rate of inflation. Pictured: Union members at the Portsmouth branch of HMRC, located at Lynx House.
Most Popular

Staff members at the Portsmouth branch of HMRC, based at Lynx House, were stood united on the picket line outside their workplace this morning to show that they are not backing down.

SEE ALSO: Havant hairdresser overcomes personal tragedy to become award-winning hair salon manager

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Dave Hansford, PCS branch chair for Portsmouth, said: ‘There are pickets at all of the revenue buildings today and it is a national campaign around our pay, pensions and compensations.

‘Obviously the climate we have is all due to the rate of inflation which is about 10 per cent so we are looking for that and also with our pensions, we are over-paying to the civil service scheme by about two per cent since about 2019 so we are looking for the government to stop that.

‘It is a sad state of affairs and next year it may be the same thing – We do collections for local food banks here and I am pretty sure that some of the younger and lone workers have to get some food from the food banks and I think that is shameful in a country as rich as ours.’

Dave also said that it is poor that some staff were receiving such a low wage that they had to have a pay increase to meet the minimum wage rate.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

PCS General secretary Mark Serwotka said: ‘Our members are not backing down in this dispute. Ministers need to take notice that we’re escalating our action and they need to resolve the dispute by putting money on the table.’

Related topics:HMRCPortsmouth