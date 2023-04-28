Lisa Stewart, 40, has worked as a hairdresser for the past 25 years and worked at her previous job for a large portion of that time – but she always wanted to progress more in the industry but was not sure how to.

Following the death of her dad and step-dad, Lisa made the ambitious decision to break free from her role as an employee and apply for a job as a general manager at Havant-based salon, NTC Hair and Beauty.

To her surprise, the owners were impressed with her work and her level of experience and quickly gave her the job, where she has been thriving since the Havant branch opened last September.

Lisa Stewart has come second place in the category for hair stylist in the region at the UK Hair and Beauty Awards.

Lisa said: ‘I went for the interview as salon manager – she said it was for a brand new salon in Havant and I got the job.

‘I think because I have been knocked down and been through so much, I just didn’t believe in myself buyt this past year I have got my flair back and am starting to believe in myself more.

‘To get this far is abasolutely amazing, I never thought I would do it and here I am, living my dream.’

Not only has she found progression within her career, but she has also managed to bag the title of the second best hair stylist in the region at the UK Hair and Beauty Awards.

The awards were held in Birmingham on April 22 and Lisa came second in her region, South East, for the best stylist of the year.

Each year, some of the biggest and the best come together for a night of awards to see who has stood out from the crowd enough to take home an award – and Lisa was one of them.

Lisa said: ‘Where I always had young children I never really persued anything like this and I never thought I was good enough.