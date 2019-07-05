A NEW pub has officially opened in the heart of Southsea after months of refurbishment.

Owners of The Greenwich Brew Pub in Osborne Road say trade is ‘going really well’ since a soft launch on Tuesday.

An exterior view of The Greenwich View Pub in Osborne Road, Southsea, which has officially opened.

The sparkling new venue occupies the unit formerly taken up by the Belle Isle, which closed in April.

With an emphasis on craft beer, it has 16 beers on tap with wine and gin menus in tow.

Flavoured rums and whiskies are also available, to help wash down helpings from the pub’s Nice Slice kitchen team – which specialises in 20in pizzas, giant pizza slices, wings, nuggets, loaded fries, burgers and vegan options.

Co-owner of The Greenwich Brew Pub, Ben Miles, said: ‘We started with a soft opening so we could help the staff and the kitchen find their feet and it’s all gone very well so far.

The bar of the Greenwich Brew Pub in Osborne Road, which replaces the Belle Isle.

‘Although it was unannounced, Tuesday and Wednesday were busy for trading and the food is coming out really well.’

With Race for Life events set to descend on Southsea on Saturday and Sunday and temperatures of 23C forecast, the 34-year-old is hopeful the Greenwich’s debut weekend will help it find its flow.

‘I will be in there for most of the the weekend and, being new, there are bound to be one or two teething problems,' he said.

‘But it will be great to chat with customers, see what they like, what they think can be improved and get a feel for the atmosphere.’

The main seating area in the Greenwich Brew Pub in Osborne Road, which replaces the Belle Isle.

Bi-folding doors allow the Greenwich Brew Pub to extend on to Osborne Road with outside seating, with traditional seating, bench seating and large tables for groups inside.

The venue’s bar is long with bespoke green and black tiling and backs on to a large honeycomb-design mirror.

Through the back, self-confessed ‘nomad’ brewers Make Make will enjoy a long-term residency in the pub’s microbrewery, making its house IPA, Pizza Planet, among others.

The Greenwich Brew Pub will open from midday this weekend and is the sister pub of The Merchant House in Highland Road.