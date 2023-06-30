News you can trust since 1877
Mexican restaurant Chiquito set to reopen in Portsmouth's Gunwharf Quays following two months of closure

A popular Mexican restaurant in Portsmouth is reopening after almost two months of closure – and will have some big changes in store for customers.
By Joe Buncle
Published 30th Jun 2023, 10:42 BST- 1 min read
Updated 30th Jun 2023, 10:42 BST

Chiquito, in Gunwharf Quays, has been closed since Tuesday, May 2 and opens its doors to the public today (June 30.) The restaurant, which specialises in dishes such as fajitas and tacos, is the brand’s flagship location.

The restaurant also offers a range of drinks and cocktails including Corona beers and a range of cocktails such as several margarita drinks.

Chiquito will reopen in Gunwharf Quays on June 30. Picture: Google MapsChiquito will reopen in Gunwharf Quays on June 30. Picture: Google Maps
Chiquito, which has 22 UK locations, has faced financial difficulty in recent years.

In 2020, The Restaurant Group, which owns the Chiquito brand, went into administration. A total of 61 Chiquito sites remained shut after the Covid-19 lockdown while around 20, which are not part of the business, reopened afterwards. Last month, the company closed a further four Chiquito locations across the country.

You can book a table at the newly reopened eatery here.

