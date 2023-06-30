Mexican restaurant Chiquito set to reopen in Portsmouth's Gunwharf Quays following two months of closure
Chiquito, in Gunwharf Quays, has been closed since Tuesday, May 2 and opens its doors to the public today (June 30.) The restaurant, which specialises in dishes such as fajitas and tacos, is the brand’s flagship location.
The restaurant also offers a range of drinks and cocktails including Corona beers and a range of cocktails such as several margarita drinks.
Chiquito, which has 22 UK locations, has faced financial difficulty in recent years.
In 2020, The Restaurant Group, which owns the Chiquito brand, went into administration. A total of 61 Chiquito sites remained shut after the Covid-19 lockdown while around 20, which are not part of the business, reopened afterwards. Last month, the company closed a further four Chiquito locations across the country.
You can book a table at the newly reopened eatery here.