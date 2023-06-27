Solent Hotel and Spa in Rookery Avenue is taking on the ‘FYR restaurant’ concept which has proved successful at another Daniel Thwaites property the North Lakes Hotel and Spa in Penrith and has high hopes of replicating its success. The venue now focuses on customers watching the food preparation process – during which chefs cook on an open fire grill. FYR offers an open plan, theatre style grill kitchen on the outdoor terrace complete with a nearby fire pit.

Nathan Chart, general manager at Solent Hotel and Spa, said: ‘We are delighted that following on from the success of the FYR restaurant concept at our North Lakes Hotel and Spa, we have the opportunity to now introduce this dining experience to our coastal Solent Hotel and Spa property, with a seafood twist naturally. We hope that guests and local neighbours alike, will enjoy experiencing the new seafood and grill restaurant and style of cuisine that we’re so passionate about.’

Head Chef Jon Marsden Jones at Solent Hotel and Spa.

Among the new menu is the ‘FYR surf and turf platter for two’. Priced at £100, the dish comprises 8oz sirloin and 7oz fillet steaks, Atlantic king tiger prawns and dressed Cornish brown crab served with Hampshire watercress, smoked tomatoes, skin on fries and Solent Marie rose sauce.

In addition, a choice of steaks is available alongside locally sourced fish - all served alongside a drinks menu curated with the new seafood and grill menu in mind.