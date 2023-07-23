News you can trust since 1877
Michelin listed Restaurant 27 in Portsmouth due to close in two weeks

It is only two weeks before Restaurant 27 will be closing its doors after being recognised as one of the best eateries in the city.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 23rd Jul 2023, 16:09 BST- 1 min read
Updated 23rd Jul 2023, 16:09 BST

The owner of Restaurant 27, Kevin Bingham, made the announcement that the Michelin listed restaurant will be closing on August 6.

The closure comes due to the owner and his wife wanting to take a break from the industry and spend some time away from the business.

Chef and owner of 27 Kevin Bingham. Pictured at 27, South Parade, Southsea Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 250821-19)Chef and owner of 27 Kevin Bingham. Pictured at 27, South Parade, Southsea Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 250821-19)
Chef and owner of 27 Kevin Bingham. Pictured at 27, South Parade, Southsea Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 250821-19)
The venue has been a key part of the restaurant business in the city for years and the staff has seen a surge in bookings since the announcement came.

It is exactly two weeks until the restaurant closure and the menu currently consists of a full range of delicacies including smoked haddock and parmesan arancini, bbq glazed beef, pickled red onion and yellow pepper veloute and tahini.

The restaurant is also Portsmouth’s 2 AA Rosette Restaurant and it has received a number of awards over the years.

Related topics:PortsmouthMichelin