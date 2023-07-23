Michelin listed Restaurant 27 in Portsmouth due to close in two weeks
The owner of Restaurant 27, Kevin Bingham, made the announcement that the Michelin listed restaurant will be closing on August 6.
The closure comes due to the owner and his wife wanting to take a break from the industry and spend some time away from the business.
The venue has been a key part of the restaurant business in the city for years and the staff has seen a surge in bookings since the announcement came.
It is exactly two weeks until the restaurant closure and the menu currently consists of a full range of delicacies including smoked haddock and parmesan arancini, bbq glazed beef, pickled red onion and yellow pepper veloute and tahini.